Florida makes quarantine optional for exposed students

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after assuming his job, Florida’s newly appointed surgeon general has signed new rules allowing parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The guidelines signed by Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Wednesday eliminate previous rules requiring students to quarantine for at least four days off campus if they’ve been exposed. Under the new rules, students who have been exposed can continue going to campus, “without restrictions or disparate treatment,” provided they are asymptomatic. They can also quarantine, but no longer than seven days, unless they’re sick.