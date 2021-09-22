Facebook oversight board reviewing ‘XCheck’ system for VIPs

Facebook’s semi-independent oversight board says it will review the company’s “XCheck,” or cross check system following an investigation by The Wall Street Journal into the use of an internal system that has exempted high-profile users from some or all of its rules. The board said Tuesday that it expects to have a briefing with Facebook on the matter and “will be reporting what we hear from this” as part of a report it will publish in October. It may also make other recommendations, although Facebook is not bound to follow these.