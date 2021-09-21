UK police charge 3rd Russian in 2018 poisoning of ex-spy

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are charging a third Russian suspect in the 2018 nerve agent attack on a former Russian agent in England. Scotland Yard said Tuesday that prosecutors believe there is sufficient evidence to charge a man known as Sergey Fedotov with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, possessing and using a chemical weapon, and causing grievous bodily harm. Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were targeted in a nerve agent attack in 2018 in Salisbury, England, that British authorities said had almost certainly approved been “at a senior level of the Russian state.” Moscow has vehemently denied the allegations.