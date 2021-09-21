Manila mayor, ex-scavenger and actor, to seek presidency

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The popular mayor of the Philippine capital says he will run for president in next year’s elections, the latest aspirant in what is expected to be a crowded race to succeed controversial leader Rodrigo Duterte. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno was a child scavenger before becoming an actor then entering politics. He told The Associated Press that he would fight the coronavirus and poverty and promote democracy if he triumphs in the May 9 elections. The mayor is expected to bank on his widely praised projects in Manila, including cleaning up its filthy main roads and restoring order in public markets. But he will be up against formidable national politicians and celebrities.