Magnitude 5.8 earthquake causes some damage in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has caused some damage in the city of Melbourne in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia. Geoscience Australia says the quake Wednesday hit northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of 6 miles. Media showed images of fallen bricks on a suburban Melbourne street. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were no reports of serious injury. The earthquake was the largest to rattle Australia since a magnitude 6.6 earthquake off a northwest coastal town in 2019.