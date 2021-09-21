Judge erases conviction of man in fire that killed 5 kids

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge in suburban Detroit threw out the murder conviction of a man who was blamed for a fire that killed five children in 2000. A new prosecutor says the investigation and trial were marred by misconduct. Juwan Deering will remain in custody while Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald decides whether he should face a second trial. Deering has served 15 years of a life sentence. McDonald says critical evidence that would have cast doubt on the case was not shared with Deering’s lawyer before the 2006 trial. The prosecutor says, “Everyone is entitled to due process.”