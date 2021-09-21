AP source: Simmons won’t report to 76ers’ training camp

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of Ben Simmons’ plans tells The Associated Press the All-Star guard won’t report to training camp next week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because discussions of Simmons’ plans with the franchise have been private. The 25-year-old guard from Australia was the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft. He is a three-time All-Star and had been paired with Joel Embiid as the franchise cornerstones as the Sixers chase their first NBA championship since 1983. But Simmons took the brunt of the blame for the top-seeded Sixers’ second-round exit in last season’s playoffs.