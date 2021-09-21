1 of 2 pilots in military jet crash in Texas out of hospital

LAKE WORTH, Texas (AP) — One of the two pilots injured when their military training jet crashed into a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, over the weekend has been released from the hospital. The Chief of Naval Air Training in Corpus Christi said in a statement that the instructor pilot was released from the hospital Monday. Navy officials said Tuesday that the student pilot remained hospitalized and was in stable but serious condition. Three homes were damaged in the Sunday crash but no one on the ground was seriously injured. The two pilots ejected from the aircraft before it crashed into the neighborhood in Lake Worth.