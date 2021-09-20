Skip to Content

Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate tests positive for COVID

1:50 pm AP - National News

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Rebecca Kleefisch has tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed at church earlier this month. Kleefisch is a cancer survivor and a former two-term lieutenant governor. She is seeking to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers next year. Kleefisch launched her campaign on Sept. 9 and has been on the campaign trail since. Kleefisch spokesman Alec Zimmerman said Monday that she was informed of the exposure on Sept. 16, took a test and the next day received a positive result. Zimmerman says she was vaccinated earlier this spring. Kleefisch is looking to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers next year. 

Associated Press

