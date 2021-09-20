UK says relations with France strong despite sub deal anger

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that Britain’s relationship with France is “ineradicable,” despite fury in Paris over a U.S.-U.K.-Australia submarine deal. A meeting between French Defense Minister Florence Parly and her British counterpart, Ben Wallace, has been postponed as the agreement roils relations between France and major allies. The submarine deal will see Australia cancel a contract to buy diesel-electric French subs and acquire nuclear-powered vessels from the U.S. instead. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called it a “stab in the back,” and France recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra. Johnson said U.K.-France relations were “very friendly” despite the diplomatic turmoil. He said “our love of France is ineradicable.”