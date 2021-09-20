Protesters target London’s major ring road for 4th time

LONDON (AP) — Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes brought more traffic chaos to London’s major ring road on Monday for the fourth time in recent days. The “Insulate Britain” protesters have targeted the M25, one of the country’s busiest highways, blocking entry roads by gluing themselves to the road and painting the name of their group on the road as well as a blue heart. Although dozens of protesters have been arrested over the four demonstrations, police are being urged to take swifter action to bring an end to the protests. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says “we are taking powers to be able to remove protesters when they are threatening critical national infrastructure.”