Poland sending 500 more troops to insulate Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says it is sending 500 additional troops and special vehicles to the border with Belarus to strengthen it against increasing migrant pressure that it says is orchestrated by Belarus and Russia. Officials said Monday they have knowledge that migrants from the Middle East and Africa are paying big money in Belarus for a promise of transfer to Germany, but then are left in the forests or bogs on the border with Poland. The bodies of three migrants were found Sunday in Poland near the Belarusian border. Poland’s prime minister said they died of cold and exhaustion.