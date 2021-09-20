New Hong Kong electors chosen, with only 1 opposition member

HONG KONG (AP) — The 1,500-member panel that picks Hong Kong’s next leader will have only one opposition-leaning member, according to results from a tightly controlled selection process amid a crackdown on dissent in the city. On Sunday, select Hong Kong residents voted for members of the Election Committee that will choose the city’s leader and nearly half of the legislature in the first polls following reforms aimed at ensuring that candidates are loyal to Beijing. Separately, Hong Kong national security police arrested three student members of one of the city’s last remaining pro-democracy political organizations on suspicion of conspiracy to incite subversion.