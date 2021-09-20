Investigators: Colorado man chose to ‘hunt and control’ wife

DENVER (AP) — Investigators allege that a Colorado man charged with killing his missing wife decided to “hunt and control” her like an animal after she insisted on leaving him and later changed his statements as evidence in the case developed. That’s according to a court document released Monday laying out evidence that investigators gathered against Barry Morphew. Last week a judge ruled there was enough evidence for him to stand trial for murder in the death of Suzanne Morphew. He was released from jail on Monday after posting a $500,000 cash bond. He has pleaded not guilty.