Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health. Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening. Merkel’s spokesman said the hunger strike “must be a cause for concern” but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene. Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Thousands of youth activists are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.