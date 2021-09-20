Democrats face heavy lift on Biden agenda as GOP stands by

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress must fund the government in the next 10 days, or risk a federal shutdown.

It needs to raise the nation’s borrowing limit, or default on its debt.

All of this is happening while lawmakers are laboring to shoulder President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda to passage.

The magnitude of the challenges ahead and the speed required to accomplish the job is like nothing Congress has faced in recent memory.

With Republicans opposing all of it, Biden’s entire domestic agenda and the political fate of his Democratic party are at a crucial moment.