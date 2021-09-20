Counsellor: Money possible motive in Australia abuse claim

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A former school counsellor has testified in an Australian court from Israel that she suspected two sisters had alleged they were sexually abused by their principal in an attempt to get financial compensation, but that one student who reported abuse had shown deep anguish. A committal hearing began in the Melbourne Magistrates Court last week to decide whether there is sufficient evidence against former principal Malka Leifer to warrant the charges going to trial. Leifer is facing 74 charges, including rape and indecent assault of three sisters, from her time as head of Melbourne’s Adass Israel School between 2004 and 2008. Former school counsellor Chana Rabinowitz testified in a video link on Monday that she told police 10 years ago she was reluctant to make a statement.