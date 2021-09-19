UK’s Johnson to urge climate action over 4-day trip to US

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is travelling to the United States with senior Cabinet officials to urge world leaders attending the U.N. General Assembly to take urgent action on climate change ahead of this fall’s COP26 climate summit in Scotland. Johnson is set to co-host a meeting on climate change with U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Monday. The two will discuss the need to help developing countries mitigate the impact of climate change. Britain is hosting the COP26 climate summit from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow. The conference is billed as a crucial moment to make binding commitments on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But it’s not yet clear if Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend.