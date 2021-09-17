Trial begins over COVID outbreak in Austrian ski resort

VIENNA (AP) — A civil trial opened Friday in Austria over the government’s handling of a coronavirus outbreak at an Alpine ski resort during the early stages of the pandemic that relatives say resulted in unnecessary infections and deaths. The widow and son of a 72-year-old Austrian man are seeking about $117,000 compensation from the government. The trial is considered a test case for a larger class action suit involving hundreds of people who fell ill with COVID-19 following a trip to Ischgl in February and March 2020. The family is supported by Austria’s Consumer Protection Association, which said it is open to a negotiated settlement.