Showtime’s ‘The Circus’ resumes — but has circus left town?

NEW YORK (AP) — Showtime’s periodic political series “The Circus” returns on Sunday into both a familiar and changed political climate. Donald Trump’s presidency has ended, but the country’s sharp political divisions remain and in some respects have deepened. But after a year where following political coverage became a form of entertainment for many people, interest has dwindled, as measured through television ratings or online traffic. But John Heilemann of “The Circus” says the stories are just as compelling as last year, and there hasn’t been any thought to ending the show’s run. Heilemann is one of four reporters on the show, also including Jennifer Palmieri, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon.