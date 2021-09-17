Japan governing party begins race to pick Suga successor

TOKYO (AP) — Official campaigning has begun for the new head of Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party, who typically becomes the national leader because of the party’s control over parliament. Four candidates are competing in the Sept. 29 vote to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who will quit when his term ends at the end of this month after serving only one year. Their policies largely focus on the pandemic and its economic fallout, and on the increasingly assertive role China is playing in regional affairs. Unusually for Japan, two women are competing in the race.