Former Delaware pastor found liable for child sexual abuse

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal jury in Delaware has awarded $1.5 million to the daughter of a former Delaware pastor who said her father sexually abused her as a child and trafficked her to other men. Alicia Cohen said in a lawsuit that Ronald Cohen began sexually abusing her when she was three and started selling her to other men for sex when they were living in Oklahoma about two years later. Ronald Cohen denied the claims as false and defamatory. The jury on Friday found him liable under Delaware law for child sexual abuse and other offenses. But it ruled in his favor regarding allegations of human trafficking and various other offenses.