Danes take precautions after swine flu crops up in Germany

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities in Denmark are urging hunters, truckdrivers and farmers to be extra cautious following recent reports of African swine fever cases among domestic pigs in neighboring Germany. A veterinarian with the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said on Friday that “just a single case of African swine fever on Danish soil will result in losses in the billions.” Approximately 90% of Denmark’s pork production is exported, accounting for almost half of all agricultural exports. The fever cases were reported in areas of Germany less than 400 kilometers (nearly 250 miles) from the Danish border. Unlike swine flu, African swine fever doesn’t affect humans.