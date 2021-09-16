Sheriff: Michigan lawmaker in jail had hidden handcuff key

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Officers who escorted a Michigan lawmaker to jail say they were surprised when they found a handcuff key taped to his foot. Authorities in Livingston County say the key was discovered Tuesday when state Rep. Jewell Jones was put in jail for violating bond conditions in a drunken driving case. The 26-year-old Detroit-area Democrat returned to court Wednesday to face new charges over the key. Defense attorney Byron Nolan says Jewell “realizes the seriousness of the allegations.” Jones has been in and out of court since April when he was charged with drunken driving, resisting police and other offenses. That case is pending.