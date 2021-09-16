Nuclear submarine deal will reshape Indo-Pacific relations

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S., Britain and Australia have announced they’re forming a new security alliance that will help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The alliance will see a reshaping of relations in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. In announcing the deal, none of the leaders mentioned China, although the alliance was seen as a provocative move by Beijing. China says the alliance would severely damage regional peace and stability, and jeopardize efforts to halt nuclear weapon proliferation. The U.S. had previously only shared the nuclear technology with Britain. President Joe Biden said it was all about ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific over the long term.