Lawyer says Murdaugh to turn himself in on insurance fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prominent South Carolina lawyer plans to turn himself in to face charges in a failed plot to arrange his own death. Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorney says Murdaugh plans to surrender to police in Hampton County ahead of a bond hearing on insurance fraud charges on Thursday. State police say Murdaugh tried to arrange his death Sept. 4 so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. The State Law Enforcement Division has now been asked to open six investigations involving the Murdaugh family, including the unsolved killings of Murdaugh’s wife and son and now the previous death of their housekeeper.