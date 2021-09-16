Hundreds of migrating songbirds crash into NYC skyscrapers

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of birds migrating through New York City this week have died after crashing into the city’s glass towers. The mass casualty event was spotlighted by a New York City Audubon volunteer’s tweets showing the World Trade Center area littered with bird carcasses. This week’s avian death toll was particularly high, but bird strikes into Manhattan skyscrapers are a persistent problem. Kaitlyn Parkins of NYC Audubon says stormy weather Monday night into Tuesday contributed to the deaths. Volunteer Melissa Breyer says finding nearly 300 birds on sidewalks surrounding the World Trade Center towers was “overwhelming.”