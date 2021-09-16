Hospitalized Czech president to return to work next week

PRAGUE (AP) — Hospitalized Czech President Milos Zeman has undergone medical checks that haven’t revealed any problems or disease that would threaten his life. The presidential office said Thursday that doctors carried out CT scans, sonography checks and blood tests at Prague’s military hospital where the president was admitted on Tuesday. It says the president is only dehydrated and slightly exhausted. Zeman will receive unspecified infusions and will fully return to his duties next week. A spokesman for predecessor Vaclav Klaus who is in the same hospital to undergo checks after being diagnosed with high blood pressure might be discharged this week.