Clarence Thomas criticizes judges for veering into politics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is criticizing some in the judiciary for veering into the role of legislators and politicians. Speaking at the University of Notre Dame on Thursday, Thomas says it’s not the role of judges to make policy or to base decisions on their personal feelings or religious beliefs. He says judges “venturing into areas we should not have entered into” is part of why the nomination process, particularly for federal judges with lifetime appointments like himself, is so contentious. Thomas says: “The court was thought to be the least dangerous branch and we may have become the most dangerous.” He didn’t cite specific examples.