Biden’s ‘summer of love’ with Europe hits an abrupt break-up

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s summer of love with Europe appears to have come to an abrupt end. After promising European leaders that “America is back” and that multilateral diplomacy would guide U.S. foreign policy, Biden has angered and alienated numerous allies with a go-it-alone approach on several key issues. Some have compared his actions to his predecessor, Donald Trump. The latest is a new security initiative for the Indo-Pacific that notably excludes France and the European Union. The French foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at the new alliance. He said, “It was really a stab in the back” and “It looks a lot like what Trump did.”