At London’s Old Vic, ‘Camp Siegfried’ probes American Nazis

LONDON (AP) — London’s Old Vic Theatre is reopening at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began. The show is “Camp Siegfried,” American writer Bess Wohl’s play about a summer camp for Nazis on New York’s Long Island. It’s based on a real-life camp in the 1930s that indoctrinated young German-Americans into the ideas of the Third Reich, and depicts two teenagers whose burgeoning relationship collides with the insidious ideology of Nazism. Wohl says the dangers the play explores are “not as far away as we might think.” For cast and crew, the production is cause for excitement after a devastating year and a half for Britain’s theater industry.