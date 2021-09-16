World shares mixed as Europe tracks Wall Street gains

Shares have opened higher in Europe after a mixed day of trading in Asia, where Chinese markets extended losses. London, Paris and Frankfurt advanced and U.S. futures were little changed. Hong Kong and Shanghai dropped amid disappointing economic data for August and news that property giant Evergrande will miss upcoming interest payments. Tokyo and Seoul also fell. On Wednesday, Wall Street shook off recent doldrums, giving the S&P 500 its biggest gain since late August. The benchmark added 0.8%, as did the Nasdaq composite. Small-company stocks did even better with a 1.1% gain. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.31%.