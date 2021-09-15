UK’s Johnson to shake up Cabinet, eyeing pandemic recovery

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to shake up his Cabinet on Wednesday as he attempts to move on from a series of political missteps and U-turns. Johnson’s office said the prime minister would appoint “a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic.” Several underperforming ministers in the Conservative government could lose their jobs, including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been accused of bungling the evacuation of Britons and their Afghan allies from Kabul. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is also considered vulnerable because of the huge disruption the coronavirus has had on schools.