S. Korea conducts major missile test after N Korean launches
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has carried out its first public underwater-launched missile test, hours after rival North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea. President Moon Jae-in’s office says in a statement that Moon observed the test of a domestically built submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday afternoon. It says the missile fired from a submarine flew a previously set distance before hitting a designated target. The announcement followed two North Korean ballistic missile launches detected by South Korea earlier Wednesday.