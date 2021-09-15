Police: Lawyer Murdaugh arranged own death but shot grazed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State police say a prominent South Carolina lawyer tried to arrange his own death this month so his son would get $10 million in life insurance. But authorities say the planned fatal shot only grazed Alex Murdaugh’s head on Sept. 4. The State Law Enforcement Division says it charged the shooter, 61-year-old Curtis Edward Smith, with assisted suicide, insurance fraud and several other counts. Murdaugh was not charged Tuesday night. His lawyer said on the Today show that Smith sold drugs to Murdaugh and took advantage of his mental illness. Attorney Dick Harpootlian also says Murdaugh did not kill his wife and son.