North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said it successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time and was continuing to bolster its defenses, after the two Koreas test-fired missiles hours apart in dueling displays of military might. Wednesday’s launches underscored a return of the tensions between the rivals amid a prolonged stalemate in U.S.-led talks aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons program. State media said the missiles were launched during a drill of a “railway-borne missile regiment” and images showed what appeared to be two different missiles streaking up from rail-car launchers along tracks surrounded by dense forest. A rail-based ballistic system reflects North Korea’s efforts to diversify its launch systems for better mobility.