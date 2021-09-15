National Book Award longlists announced in 2 categories

NEW YORK (AP) — The 10 nominees on the longlist for the National Book Award for young people’s literature were announced Wednesday. They include retellings of the myths of Paul Bunyan and of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen.” There’s also a look back at the Black Panther Party. The National Book Foundation also announced the longlist for translated books, with fiction originating from Syria, Chile and South Korea among other countries. The French-language author Maryse Conde received her first National Book Award nomination, at age 84, for “Waiting for the Waters to Rise.”