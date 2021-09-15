Nicholas crawls into Louisiana from Texas, dumping rain

POINTE-AUX-CHENES, La. (AP) — Nicholas has weakened into a tropical depression as it crawls across southern Louisiana, unleashing heavy rain across the coasts of Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. It’s unwelcome weather for survivors of Hurricane Ida, which destroyed thousands of rooftops now covered with tarps. The National Weather Service says the lower Deep South is in for days of rain as Nicholas lingers over central Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards has warned residents to expect flash flooding and to take the storm seriously. The storm’s top winds dropped quickly since it hit Texas as a hurricane, but it’s turning into a sprawling mess with lots of water still to come.