Draft of Cuba’s new family code opens door for gay marriage

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — Cuba has released the draft of a new family code that would allow same-sex couples to marry and adopt as well as give children greater participation in decisions that affect them. The draft must still be approved by Cuba’s parliament then go to a grassroots plebiscite. It comes almost three years after the island’s communist government backed away from enshrining gay marriage protections in its new constitution in the face of opposition. Evangelical groups objected to the constitutional proposal to eliminate the description of marriage as a union of a man and woman, and change it to the union of “two people.”