DoorDash sues New York City over rights to customer data

6:03 am AP - National News

DoorDash is suing New York City over a new law that requires delivery companies to share customer data with restaurants. The San Francisco company says the law __ which passed the New York City Council in late July __ is unconstitutional and violates customer privacy. The law requires delivery companies to share data on customers __ including names, addresses and phone numbers  __ with any restaurant that requests that information. Customers can opt out of allowing delivery companies to keep such data, but only on an order-by-order basis. The NYC Hospitality Alliance supported the measure, saying it gives restaurants more leverage and the ability to market directly to customers.

Associated Press

