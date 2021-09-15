China affirms UN peacekeeping role with multinational drills

QUESHAN, China (AP) — China has emphasized its role in United Nations peacekeeping operations with its hosting of multinational exercises that ended Wednesday. The 10 day-long drills in the central province of Henan featured around 1,000 troops from China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand. They practiced armed escorts, security patrols, construction of temporary bases, civilian protection and counterterrorism. Chinese weapons, equipment and facilities were in the forefront throughout the exercises, underscoring the country’s standing as the largest contributor of peacekeeping forces among the seven permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. China has the world’s largest standing military.