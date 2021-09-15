Brazil’s top court suspends vote on Indigenous land rights

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court Justice has requested additional time to review a controversial ruling that could loosen protections of Indigenous lands, which may leave the decision to Congress. The top court was evaluating on Wednesday a ruling that invalidated a claim by some Indigenous people to what they say is their ancestral territory. It has prompted thousands of indigenous people to travel and stage protests in capital Brasilia. Indigenous activists say the request for review is not unusual, but is likely to pass the buck to Congress, with the lower house set to vote on a similar bill.