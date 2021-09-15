2015 Paris attacks suspect: Deaths of 130 ‘nothing personal’

PARIS (AP) — The key defendant in the 2015 Paris terror attacks trial says the Islamic State network that struck the city was attacking France, and that the deaths of 130 people was “nothing personal.” Salah Abdeslam wore all black and declined to remove his black mask as he spoke. Nine Islamic State group gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of one another at several locations around Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. It was the deadliest violence to strike France since World War II and among the worst terror attacks to hit the West. Abdeslam is the only survivor of that cell, most of whose members were French or Belgian. He fled the city after discarding his malfunctioning suicide vest.