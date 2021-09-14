Weekend slaughter of dolphins on Faeroes could revive debate

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins as part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water in the North Atlantic islands where they are killed, has reignited a debate on the small Faeroe Islands. Defenders of the hunt worry that this will draw unwanted attention because it was far larger than usual and seemingly took place with less organization. A local official fear that Sunday’s event could revive the discussion about the hunt and put a negative spin on the ancient tradition of the 18 rocky islands located halfway between Scotland and Iceland. The Faeroese fishery minister said everything went by the book. The meat and blubber are shared on a community basis.