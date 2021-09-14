US tribes demand emergency protection for wolves

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of American Indian tribes are demanding the Biden administration enact emergency protections for wolves. Groups representing the tribes sent a letter Tuesday to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland asking her to place wolves back on the endangered species list on an emergency basis for 240 days. The groups say the tribes considered the wolf sacred and the animal faces immediate threats in states that have enacted “anti-wolf” policies. The letter doesn’t name any states or policies, but it comes after Wisconsin hunters blew past their kill quotas in that state’s spring season and legislators in Idaho and Montana loosened hunting rules to allow hunting wolves at night and from the air and payments for dead wolves reminiscent of bounties.