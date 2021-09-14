Springsteen’s popular artifacts to feature in Grammy museum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bruce Springsteen’s most memorable artifacts including his favorite Fender guitar and stage outfits will be on display in a traveling interactive exhibit. The Grammy Museum announced Tuesday that Bruce Springsteen Live! will open at the Grammy Museum Experience in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 1. The exhibit will feature Springsteen and the E Street Band’s live performance footage, instruments, stage costumes and exclusive interviews. The exhibit in New Jersey – which is set to reopen Sept. 16 – will run until March 20, 2022. It will travel to the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles in the fall next year.