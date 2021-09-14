Military junta to open talks over Guinea’s future post-coup

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s military rulers are expected to face more pressure to set a timeframe for new elections as they open a four-day series of meetings about the West African nation’s future following the coup just over a week ago. Concerns are growing about how quickly the junta led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya will give up power to a civilian-led transitional government as called for by regional mediators and the international community. The coup has been cautiously welcomed by other longtime opponents of deposed President Alpha Conde.