Jury begins deliberations in Robert Durst murder trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury has begun deliberating in the murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst in the shooting of his best friend. Jurors were given the case Tuesday after four months of testimony following a 14-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Durst has denied killing Susan Berman. Prosecutors say he silenced her because she provided a phony alibi for him after his wife vanished in New York in 1982. The defense says the prosecution failed to support their theory with evidence. Durst faces a life sentence if he’s convicted.