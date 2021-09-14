Judge rejects ballot question to scrap Minneapolis PD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has rejected the latest version of a proposed charter amendment on the future of policing in Minneapolis. Judge Jamie Anderson ruled just days before early and absentee voting begins in the city where George Floyd died in police custody. If her ruling stands, it means any votes on the question won’t count. The judge says the new language still does not ensure that voters would be able to understand the proposed amendment. She called it “unreasonable and misleading.” An 11th-hour appeal is expected. The Yes 4 Minneapolis campaign, which spearheaded the pro-amendment campaign, petitioned the Minnesota Supreme Court ahead of time for an accelerated appeal.