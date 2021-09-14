EU climate chief: energy prices hike should boost transition

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s climate czar says the 27-nation bloc should ensure that the most vulnerable people won’t pay the heaviest price of the green transition, amid rising energy prices. Frans Timmermans, the European Commission vice president in charge of climate issues. pledged measures guaranteeing equal burden-sharing across society, including direct support to households. As part of the European Green Deal, the EU has set itself the target of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and raised its 2030 climate ambition, committing to cutting emissions by at least 55% by 2030.